May 31, 2019 / 9:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

Judge says Jones Day can ID 'Jane Doe' sex bias plaintiffs

Daniel Wiessner

A federal judge in Washington D.C. on Thursday said Jones Day can reveal the identities of four female lawyers who anonymously sued the firm for sex discrimination for the purposes of investigating their claims of bias in pay and promotions.

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss at a hearing said the “Jane Doe” plaintiffs had not shown how they could be harmed by Jones Day identifying them by name as the firm speaks to their former colleagues, according to an official transcript of the hearing obtained by Reuters.

