Judge strikes amended claims in Jones Day sex bias lawsuit

A federal judge in Washington D.C. has granted Jones Day’s bid to strike an amended complaint in a lawsuit by female former associates who say the firm discriminates against women in pay and promotions.

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss on Friday said the complaint filed last month was improper because the plaintiffs and their lawyers at Sanford Heisler Sharp added new factual allegations without first seeking permission from the court.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2m9CGon