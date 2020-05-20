Judge trims Jones Day sex-bias lawsuit, keeps core equal-pay claims alive

A federal judge in Washington D.C. has ruled that six female former Jones Day associates provided “just enough” detail to move forward with claims that the firm’s centralized and opaque compensation system discriminates against women, while tossing a slew of other allegations.

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss in an 88-page order on Tuesday said the plaintiffs’ claims that male lawyers at Jones Day earned more and made up a disproportionate number of partners, and that women were subjected to sexist remarks, were enough to keep their claims under the federal Equal Pay Act (EPA) alive.

