Married lawyers accuse Jones Day of sex bias, against men and women

Two married former Jones Day associates who met while clerking at the U.S. Supreme Court have filed a lawsuit accusing the firm of discriminating against new fathers by granting women eight more weeks of paid parental leave.

In a complaint in federal court in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, Mark Savignac says Jones Day fired him for raising concerns about the unequal leave policy, while his wife, Julia Sheketoff, claims she was paid less than male colleagues before she left the firm last year. The lawyers are representing themselves.

