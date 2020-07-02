Married lawyers suing Jones Day for sex bias seek to add retaliation claims

Two married former Jones Day associates have accused the firm of making “false and malicious statements” about them in response to their lawsuit claiming they were both victims of sex discrimination.

Plaintiffs Mark Savignac and Julia Sheketoff, who are representing themselves in the 2019 lawsuit, asked U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss in Washington D.C. on Tuesday to allow them to file a supplemental complaint accusing Jones Day of retaliation in violation of federal anti-discrimination and wage laws.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3eS9VmB