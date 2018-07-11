FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2018 / 11:21 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

6th Circuit will not wade into Ohio judge’s appeal in sex bias case

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A divided U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said it did not have the authority to consider whether an Ohio county judge was immune from a former assistant’s claims that he retaliated against her for reporting demeaning sexual comments he allegedly made about a female lawyer.

A panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that because Franklin County Judge James O'Grady's appeal from a ruling denying summary judgment centered on factual disputes between him and plaintiff Teresa Barry rather than questions of law, it did not have jurisdiction to hear the case. To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KSeGl2

