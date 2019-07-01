Top New York judges lose bid to toss jurist's ADA bias claims

New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore and another top state court official have lost their bid to toss out disability bias claims by a judge with numerous health issues who was suspended after defecating in an empty courtroom.

U.S. District Judge Vincent Briccetti in White Plains, New York, on Friday said White Plains City Court Judge Elizabeth Shollenberger can press forward with her claims against DiFiore and Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence Marks because their decision-making authority gave them the power to stop alleged discrimination against her.

