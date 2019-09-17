IN BRIEF: Fed courts approve policies for addressing workplace harassment, bias

The federal judiciary’s policymaking body on Tuesday adopted new procedures for handling harassment and discrimination complaints against federal judges and court staff, the latest such policies to stem from the #MeToo movement.

The Judicial Conference of the United States said that under the new policies, employees may first seek informal resolution of their claims before filing formal complaints with court officials. Hearings will be held to vet formal complaints, which must be filed within 180 days of alleged wrongful conduct.

