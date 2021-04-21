Senate panel clears Calif. labor secretary Su for No. 2 spot at DOL

A U.S. Senate committee on Wednesday approved President Joe Biden’s nomination of Julie Su, California’s labor secretary, as deputy secretary of labor, over the objections of Republicans and business groups critical of her record.

The Democrat-led Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee voted 13-9, largely along party lines, to advance Su’s nomination to the full Senate for a confirmation vote.

