FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lawsuit says Juno lured Uber and Lyft drivers with false promises
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 19, 2017 / 1:58 AM / in 3 days

Lawsuit says Juno lured Uber and Lyft drivers with false promises

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Ride-hailing service Juno Inc has been hit with a proposed class action claiming it lured drivers in New York City away from its bigger rivals Uber and Lyft by promising them lucrative stock units, but reneged after the company was sold for $200 million.

Four drivers said the stock program was crucial to Juno’s public image as a “driver-friendly” alternative to its larger competitors, in a lawsuit filed in state court in Manhattan on Tuesday. But drivers received less than 10 percent of what they were promised when Gett Inc acquired New York-based Juno in April, the complaint said. The drivers are represented by Held & Hines.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yTTlkY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.