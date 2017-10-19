Lawsuit says Juno lured Uber and Lyft drivers with false promises

Ride-hailing service Juno Inc has been hit with a proposed class action claiming it lured drivers in New York City away from its bigger rivals Uber and Lyft by promising them lucrative stock units, but reneged after the company was sold for $200 million.

Four drivers said the stock program was crucial to Juno’s public image as a “driver-friendly” alternative to its larger competitors, in a lawsuit filed in state court in Manhattan on Tuesday. But drivers received less than 10 percent of what they were promised when Gett Inc acquired New York-based Juno in April, the complaint said. The drivers are represented by Held & Hines.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yTTlkY