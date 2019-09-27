Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: Taco Bell worker fired over jury duty can sue- 5th Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday said employers can be sued for violating a Mississippi law that bars them from pressuring workers to avoid jury service and firing those who serve on a jury.

A unanimous three-judge 5th Circuit panel revived a wrongful termination lawsuit by Maxwell Simmons, who says he was fired by Taco Bell franchisee Pacific Bells LLC in 2017 after he refused to lie to get out of jury duty and missed a week of work.

