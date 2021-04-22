Kaiser Permanente will pay $11.5 mln to settle equal pay claims by Black workers

Kaiser Permanente on Thursday said it had agreed to pay $11.5 million to settle claims that the health insurance giant “underpaid, underpromoted and undervalued” Black employees in California.

Kaiser, represented by Grube Brown & Geidt, also said it would take steps to create more promotional opportunities for Black workers and conduct an annual pay analysis to identify and eliminate disparities in compensation, in a joint settlement agreement in San Francisco Superior Court. Kaiser denied wrongdoing.

