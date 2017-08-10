3rd Circuit revives retaliation claims against former Penn. AG Kane

By Daniel Wiessner A U.S. appeals court has revived retaliation claims against former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane by three former prosecutors and other officials who say she lied about their work and leaked grand jury records in a bid to defame them.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday said a federal judge in Philadelphia who dismissed the case ignored claims that Kane and her deputies threatened and intimidated the plaintiffs on several occasions. Kane is appealing her 2016 conviction and 10-to-23 month prison sentence for lying under oath about the grand jury leaks.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vTVThj