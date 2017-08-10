FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3rd Circuit revives retaliation claims against former Penn. AG Kane
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 10, 2017 / 9:25 PM / in 2 months

3rd Circuit revives retaliation claims against former Penn. AG Kane

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

By Daniel Wiessner A U.S. appeals court has revived retaliation claims against former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane by three former prosecutors and other officials who say she lied about their work and leaked grand jury records in a bid to defame them.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday said a federal judge in Philadelphia who dismissed the case ignored claims that Kane and her deputies threatened and intimidated the plaintiffs on several occasions. Kane is appealing her 2016 conviction and 10-to-23 month prison sentence for lying under oath about the grand jury leaks.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vTVThj

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.