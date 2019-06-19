Full 11th Circuit will review Kia's firing of HR worker

Kia Motors Corp has won a bid for a federal appeals court to reconsider its recent ruling that said the automaker’s firing of a human resources employee who it believed had helped a coworker file a discrimination complaint was illegal.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday granted en banc review and vacated an April panel decision that said HR workers may sue for retaliation under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act 1964 even when they are fired for going outside of company protocols for handling discrimination claims.

