September 26, 2019 / 10:41 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

IN BRIEF: Avanir salesmen, doctors indicted over kickback scheme

Daniel Wiessner

Two former Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc salesmen have been indicted for allegedly paying doctors kickbacks to write off-label prescriptions for a mood-disorder drug, as the company on Thursday said it would pay more than $100 million to settle related lawsuits.

Former Avanir sales representatives Gregory Hayslette and Frank Mazzucco, along with doctors Deepak Raheja and Bhupinder Sawhny, were indicted by a federal grand jury in Cleveland, Ohio for their alleged roles in the scheme involving Nuedexta, a drug used to treat a neurological condition called PseudoBulbar Affect, which causes uncontrollable laughing and crying. The indictments were unsealed on Thursday.

