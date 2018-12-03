Judge says no class cert in KPMG sex bias case under Dukes

A federal judge in Manhattan has declined to certify a proposed nationwide class of more than 10,000 female employees of KPMG LLP who say the professional services firm systematically discriminated against them in pay and promotions.

U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield on Friday said the decentralized management system KPMG uses that gives managers broad discretion over employment decisions is reminiscent of the one at issue in the landmark 2011 U.S. Supreme Court case Walmart v. Dukes.

