Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Westlaw News

KPMG will pay $10 mln to settle long-running sex-bias class action

By Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

KPMG LLP has agreed to pay $10 million to nearly 450 female employees who claimed in a decade-old lawsuit that the professional services firm systematically discriminated against women in pay and promotions, according to a court filing on Tuesday.

The plaintiffs’ lawyers from Sanford Heisler Sharp and Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein moved for approval of the settlement in Manhattan federal court, saying it would stave off a pending appeal in the case of an order dismissing several of the opt-in plaintiffs. KMPG is represented by Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3u96PSl

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up