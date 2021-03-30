KPMG will pay $10 mln to settle long-running sex-bias class action

KPMG LLP has agreed to pay $10 million to nearly 450 female employees who claimed in a decade-old lawsuit that the professional services firm systematically discriminated against women in pay and promotions, according to a court filing on Tuesday.

The plaintiffs’ lawyers from Sanford Heisler Sharp and Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein moved for approval of the settlement in Manhattan federal court, saying it would stave off a pending appeal in the case of an order dismissing several of the opt-in plaintiffs. KMPG is represented by Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3u96PSl