October 10, 2018 / 10:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

FordHarrison not DQed from Kraft Heinz wage suit after representing workers - judge

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal judge in San Diego has ruled that a FordHarrison partner’s representation of two Kraft Heinz Co employees during depositions in a proposed wage-and-hour class action did not disqualify the firm from defending the foodmaker in the same case.

U.S. District Judge William Hayes on Tuesday rejected the plaintiffs’ claims that the involvement of the lawyer, Daniel Chammas, had “infected” the 2016 lawsuit that accused Kraft Heinz of violating various California labor laws, and ran afoul of state attorney ethics rules.

