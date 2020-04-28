Kroger fired worker with COVID-19 symptoms after promising paid leave- lawsuit

A former Kroger Co employee in Indiana filed a lawsuit on Tuesday accusing the supermarket chain of firing her for taking off of work to self-isolate after she developed a sore throat and other symptoms of COVID-19.

Plaintiff Ariel Robtoy, represented by Christopher C. Myers & Associates, in a complaint in federal court in Fort Wayne, Indiana accused Kroger of violating federal law and its own policy of granting workers affected by the coronavirus up to 14 days of paid leave.

