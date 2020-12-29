The top developments in labor law of 2020

Unions have been fighting an uphill battle during the Trump administration, as the National Labor Relations Board and other agencies have worked to undo Obama-era policies that had been criticized by trade groups as unfairly favoring unions.

The past year has been particularly busy, as the NLRB finalized a rule limiting companies’ liability as “joint employers” after an 18-month incubation period and an increasing number of courts rejected attempts to retroactively apply a landmark Supreme Court decision barring public-worker unions from collecting fees from nonmembers.

Here is a look at some of the most significant developments in labor law of 2020.

