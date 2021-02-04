Labor secretary nominee Marty Walsh cruises through confirmation hearing

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, a Democrat and former union leader nominated by President Joe Biden to be the next secretary of labor, faced little opposition from Republicans during a U.S. Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday.

Members of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee peppered Walsh, 53, with questions about raising the minimum wage, pay equity, job training, and worker safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

