19 days ago
7th Circ.: County that fired older workers over insurance coverage did not discriminate
#Westlaw News
July 27, 2017 / 7:14 PM / 19 days ago

7th Circ.: County that fired older workers over insurance coverage did not discriminate

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A cash-strapped Indiana county did not discriminate against a group of older part-time workers by firing them to protect an insurance plan for retirees from cancellation or skyrocketing costs, a federal appeals court held on Wednesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals tossed the action by about 20 former employees of Lake County, Indiana, who alleged that their firing en masse in 2013 violated the federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act and the Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause because they were all at least 65 years old.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vNfYCO

