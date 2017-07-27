7th Circ.: County that fired older workers over insurance coverage did not discriminate

A cash-strapped Indiana county did not discriminate against a group of older part-time workers by firing them to protect an insurance plan for retirees from cancellation or skyrocketing costs, a federal appeals court held on Wednesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals tossed the action by about 20 former employees of Lake County, Indiana, who alleged that their firing en masse in 2013 violated the federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act and the Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause because they were all at least 65 years old.

