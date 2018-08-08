FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2018 / 9:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

2nd Circuit reverses judge's unprompted dismissal of state wage-and-hour claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

By Daniel Wiessner A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday ruled that a federal judge in Manhattan erred when she dismissed a wage-and-hour lawsuit by laundromat employees shortly before trial because the plaintiffs’ lawyers decided to pursue only claims under state, and not federal, law.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest should have held a hearing and allowed the plaintiffs and the several companies that they sued to weigh in before dismissing the case without prompting from the defendants.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2M2cSGF

