2nd Circuit reverses judge's unprompted dismissal of state wage-and-hour claims

By Daniel Wiessner A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday ruled that a federal judge in Manhattan erred when she dismissed a wage-and-hour lawsuit by laundromat employees shortly before trial because the plaintiffs’ lawyers decided to pursue only claims under state, and not federal, law.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest should have held a hearing and allowed the plaintiffs and the several companies that they sued to weigh in before dismissing the case without prompting from the defendants.

