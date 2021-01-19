Shareholder was not IP law firm's 'employee' under Title VII: 4th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday said a former shareholder at an intellectual property law firm in North Carolina was not its “employee” under federal anti-discrimination law and cannot pursue claims that she was denied short-term leave because she is Black.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that as a co-equal owner of Myers Bigel, plaintiff Shawna Lemon had an equal vote on all matters substantially impacting the firm and could not be considered its employee under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3qzFy9N