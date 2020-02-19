Fox Rothschild asks N.Y. judge to toss sex harassment suit

Fox Rothschild has asked a Manhattan federal judge to toss a lawsuit brought against it by a former administrative assistant who alleges she was sexually harassed and assaulted while working there, arguing in a filing that her claims do not belong in New York court and that some of them are time-barred.

Fox Rothschild in a motion to dismiss filed Saturday said that the actions relevant to plaintiff Stephanie Jones’ lawsuit happened in New Jersey, not New York, so Manhattan federal court is an improper venue for the case. It also said that some of Jones’ claims were barred by New York and New Jersey workers’ compensation laws and statutes of limitations.

