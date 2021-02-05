Enterprise Rent-A-Car steers COVID WARN Act row to 11th Circuit

A federal judge in Florida has given the parent company of Enterprise Rent-A-Car permission to appeal his ruling that said the law requiring advance notice of mass layoffs applies to businesses that shuttered because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Roy Dalton in Orlando on Thursday said Enterprise Holdings Inc’s appeal of his January decision “raises a pure legal question” for the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and the answer to it will ultimately drive the resolution of the proposed class action filed last May.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2O72uPP