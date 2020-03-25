Q&A: 'Unforeseen' pandemic may excuse some WARN Act requirements: Seyfarth's Ditelberg

Federal and state laws normally require employers to give workers advance notice of mass layoffs, but many businesses will likely be exempt from those requirements because of the abrupt and unprecedented nature of the coronavirus pandemic, Seyfarth Shaw partner Joshua Ditelberg told Reuters on Wednesday.

The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification(WARN) Act requires employers with 100 or more employees to provide 60 days notice of the intention to lay off more than 50 workers. A handful of states including California and New York have separate requirements. To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/33WFhE5