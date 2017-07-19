FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2nd Circuit backs 'mixed-motive' standard in FMLA retaliation cases
July 19, 2017 / 11:57 PM / a month ago

2nd Circuit backs 'mixed-motive' standard in FMLA retaliation cases

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said the Family and Medical Leave Act places a lower bar on plaintiffs alleging retaliation than other federal employment laws, requiring them to prove only that taking leave was a factor in being targeted by employers.

In a unanimous decision, a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived claims by Cassandra Woods, a former substance abuse counselor for Brooklyn-based START Recovery & Treatment Centers Inc, who was fired in 2012 after taking leave to treat anemia and separately receiving a series of poor performance reviews.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vE4xMV

