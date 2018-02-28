EEOC, Estee Lauder reach deal in lawsuit over parental leave for dads

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and Estee Lauder Companies Inc have reached a tentative settlement in the agency’s first-ever lawsuit to claim that a company’s parental leave policy discriminated against new fathers.

The EEOC and the New York-based cosmetics company in a joint filing in federal court in Philadelphia on Monday said they had reached “a settlement in principle” earlier this month. The two parties did not disclose terms of the proposed settlement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2F0pc2R