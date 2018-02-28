FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 4:01 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

EEOC, Estee Lauder reach deal in lawsuit over parental leave for dads

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and Estee Lauder Companies Inc have reached a tentative settlement in the agency’s first-ever lawsuit to claim that a company’s parental leave policy discriminated against new fathers.

The EEOC and the New York-based cosmetics company in a joint filing in federal court in Philadelphia on Monday said they had reached “a settlement in principle” earlier this month. The two parties did not disclose terms of the proposed settlement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2F0pc2R

