LeClairRyan announced on Wednesday that it would begin “an orderly wind down” of its business, after weeks of speculation and defections from a slew of lawyers.

The Richmond, Virginia-based firm, which is one of the 200 largest U.S. law firms, in a statement said its dissolution committee was working to ensure the continuity of client services until the firm ceases to practice law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GQn6oT