IN BRIEF: Legal employment is still in the hole, but climbing out

Legal services employment stood at a seasonally adjusted 1,129,600 jobs in February, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. That’s up about half a percent from January, but down 3.1% from February 2020, the last month before the pandemic brought legal employment to its lowest point in two decades.

The sector has been slowly rebounding since hitting an employment low point last April, when legal jobs were down more than 6% from February 2020. The legal industry’s year-over-year decline is still less severe than for overall non-farm jobs (down 6.2%) or overall professional and business services jobs (down 3.6%).

