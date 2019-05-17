House passes bill extending anti-bias laws to LGBT people

The Democrat-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill to extend antidiscrimination protections in employment, education and other areas to LGBT people, which is unlikely to pass the Republican-led Senate despite support from major business groups.

The House passed the bill 236-173 along party lines. During a lengthy debate on the floor, Republicans said the bill would undermine the rights of religious employers and business owners and female college students and athletes who may have to compete with transgender women.

