Hundreds of groups, officials ask SCOTUS to rule in favor of LGBT workers

Scores of civil rights groups, large companies, Democratic and Republican elected officials and advocacy organizations have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to rule that discrimination against gay and transgender workers is a form of unlawful sex bias under federal law.

More than a dozen amicus briefs were filed Tuesday and Wednesday backing two gay men and a transgender woman who say they were fired because of their sexual orientation or gender identity in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Federal appeals courts are divided on whether the law protects gay and transgender people.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xtYPQr