'Locker room talk’ backs gay ex-cop’s constructive discharge claim: Calif. appeals court

Advisory: Quote in 6th paragraph may be objectionable to some readers.

A California state appeals court on Wednesday revived a former state highway patrol officer’s claims that he was forced to quit because he is gay, reversing a judge who said he had failed to allege intolerable working conditions.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the California Court of Appeal, First Appellate District in San Francisco said plaintiff Jay Brome’s claims that his coworkers used homophobic “locker room talk” and refused to provide him with backup during traffic stops were enough for him to move forward with constructive discharge claims under state anti-discrimination laws.

