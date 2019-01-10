Supreme Court to decide if it will weigh in on LGBT workers' rights

The U.S. Supreme Court as soon as Friday could decide to take up two of the most divisive legal issues regarding LGBT rights: whether existing federal law banning workplace sex discrimination extends protections to gay and transgender workers.

The scope of the definition of “sex” under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 has sharply divided federal appeals courts, and even the executive branch during the Trump administration. At the court’s conference on Friday, the justices will consider whether to review a 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision reviving a gay skydiving instructor’s bias claims.

