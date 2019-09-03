8th Circuit upholds insurer’s decision that worker’s domestic partner was ‘spouse’

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday said Unum Life Insurance Company of America’s decision to award life insurance benefits to the domestic partner of a Land O’Lakes Inc employee who died in a car crash was reasonable, even though the plan directed benefits be paid to his “spouse.”

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that a narrower interpretation of the insurance policy pushed by the deceased worker’s mother, Sharon Engle, was perhaps the better one, but Unum’s decision was owed a high degree of deference under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA).

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lwIAzs