1st Circuit agrees with NLRB that unions can't charge non-members for lobbying costs

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday upheld a National Labor Relations Board ruling that said private-sector unions cannot charge non-members for costs related to lobbying, but said the issue would ultimately have to be settled by the U.S. Supreme Court.

A unanimous three-judge 1st Circuit panel said the Supreme Court in the 2014 case Harris v. Quinn had “drawn a line” for private sector unions between collective bargaining and lobbying, and the NLRB properly deferred to it in a case involving nurses represented by United Nurses and Allied Professionals (UNAP).

