IN BRIEF: 1st Circuit won't revisit ruling on union lobbying fees

The full 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday declined to review a panel decision that said private-sector unions cannot charge non-members for costs related to lobbying, upholding a Trump-era National Labor Relations Board ruling.

In a case involving nurses represented by United Nurses and Allied Professionals (UNAP), the court denied en banc review of a three-judge panel’s September decision, which said the U.S. Supreme Court in several cases had “drawn a line” for private-sector unions between collective bargaining and lobbying, and the NLRB properly deferred to high court precedent.

