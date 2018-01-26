FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Westlaw News
January 26, 2018 / 1:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

4th Circuit says live-in innkeeper may be owed overtime

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday rejected a Maryland bed and breakfast’s claim that its “reasonable agreement” to provide lodging to an innkeeper exempted it from paying her overtime.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived a lawsuit by Maryam Balbed, who said Eden Park Guest House failed to pay her minimum wage and overtime even when accounting for the value of her room and board.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GiiUMZ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.