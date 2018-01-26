4th Circuit says live-in innkeeper may be owed overtime

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday rejected a Maryland bed and breakfast’s claim that its “reasonable agreement” to provide lodging to an innkeeper exempted it from paying her overtime.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived a lawsuit by Maryam Balbed, who said Eden Park Guest House failed to pay her minimum wage and overtime even when accounting for the value of her room and board.

