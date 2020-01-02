A look ahead at the top employment law issues of 2020

The past year was an active one in the labor and employment space, with the Trump administration releasing a slew of new regulations and employers and courts grappling with fallout from the #MeToo movement. And the pace is not likely to slow in 2020, which promises to bring key court rulings and other developments on workplace discrimination, employee benefits, wage-and-hour law and other issues.

Here is a look at some of the developments that will have the greatest impact and dominate headlines in the coming year.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/36k1Fr0