Louis Vuitton parent co hit with sexual harassment claims by in-house lawyer

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Inc’s vice president of legal affairs on Tuesday filed a lawsuit accusing the luxury goods conglomerate of conducting “sham investigations” into her claims that a senior manager leered at her and made inappropriate comments.

Andowah Newton in a complaint filed in state court in Manhattan said the company shielded the unidentified manager after she complained about his conduct and accused her of not fitting in with the company’s “French culture” after she rebuffed him.

