IN BRIEF: Mass. judge urged to block Lyft from classifying drivers as contractors

A Lyft Inc driver in Massachusetts who claims the company misclassifies drivers as independent contractors has asked a Boston federal judge to order the company to treat drivers in the state as employees pending the outcome of the proposed class action.

Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Liss-Riordan, who represents plaintiff Melody Cunningham, wrote in a motion for a preliminary injunction filed Monday that Lyft was likely to lose the case under Massachusetts’ strict worker classification law, and that in the meantime drivers faced irreparable harm in the form of lower wages and a lack of other legal protections.

