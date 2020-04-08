Judge in Lyft misclassification case says drivers are essential to its profits

A federal judge in Boston on Tuesday sounded skeptical of Lyft Inc’s claim that its drivers are independent contractors and not its employees because it is not a transportation company, as the ride-hailing service seeks to fend off a ruling requiring it to give paid sick leave to drivers in Massachusetts.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani held a hearing via telephone in light of the coronavirus pandemic on a renewed bid by Lyft drivers for a preliminary injunction requiring the company to immediately reclassify them as employees pending the outcome of the 2019 lawsuit.

