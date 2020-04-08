Judge says Calif. Lyft drivers 'must be classified as employees,' but not immediately

A federal judge in San Francisco on Tuesday said Lyft Inc drivers are “obviously” the company’s employees under California’s new worker classification law, but refused to order Lyft to immediately reclassify drivers so they are eligible for paid sick leave during the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Vincent Chhabria granted Lyft’s motion to send driver John Rogers’ March lawsuit claiming he was misclassified as an independent contractor to arbitration. The judge said that left him without jurisdiction over Rogers’ bid for a “public injunction,” which can only be heard in state court, seeking immediate paid sick leave from Lyft.

