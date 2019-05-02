Judge tosses Lyft's challenge to NYC driver minimum wage

A New York state judge has rejected Lyft Inc’s bid to strike down New York City rules setting a minimum wage for “gig economy” drivers, which the company said unlawfully favor Uber Technologies Inc.

New York State Supreme Court Justice Andrea Masley in Manhattan issued a brief order on Wednesday dismissing claims by two black car companies owned by Lyft that the rules that took effect in February would allow Uber to further dominate the New York City market.

