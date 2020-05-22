Judge won't force Lyft to give drivers paid sick leave during pandemic

A federal judge in Boston on Friday declined to order Lyft Inc to treat drivers in Massachusetts as employees and grant them paid sick leave pending the outcome of a lawsuit claiming drivers were misclassified as independent contractors.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani said Lyft drivers will not be irreparably harmed if they are deprived of the 14 days of paid sick leave afforded to employees under Massachusetts law, because as independent contractors they are entitled to coronavirus relief benefits created by Congress.

