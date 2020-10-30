Lyft loses bid to overturn Calif. Supreme Court ruling on arbitration of PAGA claims

A California state appeals court has rejected Lyft Inc’s claim that a U.S. Supreme Court decision upholding class-action waivers in employee arbitration agreements also applies to claims brought under a unique law allowing workers to sue for labor-law violations on behalf of the state.

The California Court of Appeal, First Appellate District in San Francisco on Thursday said the 2018 Supreme Court ruling in Epic Systems Corp v. Lewis applied only to “victim-specific” claims by workers who signed arbitration agreements, as opposed to those brought under California’s Private Attorney General Act in which plaintiffs serve as proxies for the state.

