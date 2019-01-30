Lyft says NYC driver minimum wage rules favor Uber in lawsuit

Subsidiaries of ride-hailing service Lyft Inc on Wednesday filed a lawsuit claiming that New York City rules setting a minimum wage for “gig economy” drivers unlawfully favor Uber Technologies Inc and will allow it to further dominate the local market.

In a petition filed in state court in Manhattan, two black car services owned by Lyft say that because the rules base drivers’ wages in part on the number of rides they give, Uber can pay its busier drivers less money per ride and charge passengers less than its competitors.

