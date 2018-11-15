Westlaw News
Lyft tells 1st Circuit arbitration pact was not 'buried in fine print'

Daniel Wiessner

Lyft Inc has asked a U.S. appeals court to reject arguments by a driver who says the ride-hailing company cannot force him to arbitrate claims that he was improperly classified as an independent contractor rather than an employee.

In a brief filed with the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday, Lyft’s lawyers at Mayer Brown said driver Yilkal Bekele’s claim that an arbitration provision in an agreement he signed with Lyft was invalid because it was “buried in the fine print on a tiny iPhone screen” has already been rejected by several courts in similar cases.

