Macy's accused of bias against black, Latino workers with criminal histories

Macy’s Inc on Wednesday was hit with a lawsuit claiming it unlawfully refuses to hire or fires workers with criminal records, which has a disproportionate impact on black and Latino people.

The Fortune Society, a nonprofit that helps former convicts find jobs, and a former Macy’s call center employee accused the company of violating a slew of federal and New York state laws in a proposed class action filed in federal court in Manhattan. The plaintiffs said Macy’s does not consider the seriousness of the crimes, how long ago they happened or whether they would affect a worker’s ability to perform a job.

